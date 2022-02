This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Take-Two Interactive’s third quarter beat expectations yesterday, reporting EPS of $1.24 and revenue of $903.3 million. Net bookings grew 6% in the quarter, 88% of which were from digital sales. The largest contributors to its net bookings were Grand Theft Auto titles; last Friday, shares of TTWO jumped after it announced it was actively working on GTA VI. It will also release GTA V on the newest generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, March 15. The franchise has sold over 355 million copies, with GTA V still selling well despite originally releasing in 2013.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO