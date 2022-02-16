ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The hybrid shift is 'moving at hyper speed,' especially for high-paying roles

By Andy Medici
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New data shows just how quickly companies are embracing...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyper
Entrepreneur

3 Operational Pitfalls to Avoid as Businesses Shift to Hybrid Work

Issues can arise as employees split their time between working from home and in an office. Here's how to avoid those issues before they become a problem. One thing is for sure: An increasing number of businesses are adopting hybrid work, where employees spend some days working from home (WFH) and the rest of week at the office. In a survey conducted by Pitney Bowes, 90 percent of companies polled said they expect to adopt a hybrid work model, with a mere 10 percent returning fully to the office.
ECONOMY
Midland Daily News

These 10 cities will pay you to move

COVID-19 has demonstrated many jobs can be done remotely, so many Americans are hitting the road. As part of this trend, Extra Space Storage put together a list of 10 cities financially committed to bringing in new residents.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Austin Business Journal

Why The Guild CEO invested in M&A — and why he thinks innovation is long overdue in apartment market

The Guild, an Austin-based startup founded in 2016, operates apartment buildings with flexible-stay options, from fully furnished rooms available for just a few nights to traditional unfurnished units available for year-long leases. In this story, CEO Brian Carrico dishes on strategy, including why he bought the property management division of a longstanding Austin company.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

2 high-tech factories — nearly $3B in investment — may land in little Hutto

Should the unnamed companies — labeled “Project Acropolis” and “Project D12” in city documents — select Hutto, they would occupy roughly 600 acres at the city’s “megasite,” located along U.S. Route 79. That is just a short drive from where Samsung is building its $17 billion semiconductor plant. Click through for more details about the potential projects.
HUTTO, TX
Austin Business Journal

BIZEQUITY JOINS LPL FINANCIAL’S VENDOR AFFINITY PROGRAM

BIZEQUITY JOINS LPL FINANCIAL’S VENDOR AFFINITY PROGRAM EMPOWERING 19,000+ FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO BETTER SERVE AND SUPPORT BUSINESS OWNERS LPL Financial-affiliated advisors can access BizEquity’s cloud-based valuation platform and robust prospecting database to more effectively attract and serve small business owners PHILADELPHIA, Pa., February 10, 2022 - BizEquity, the largest patented provider of online business valuations, announced today that its cloud-based valuation platform is now available to all LPL Financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions through the firm’s network of vetted and approved vendors. LPL’s more than 19,000 affiliated financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions are now able to leverage BizEquity’s innovative business valuation software and prospecting database of over 33 million privately-held businesses. LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program provides a curated fintech marketplace helping to reduce the complexity and costs of running a business. The network of approved third-party vendors offers their products and services to LPL clients at discounted rates. Vendors are selected based on advisor demand, ease of use, and their ability to meet LPL’s security and compliance requirements. “We are thrilled to partner with LPL. Arming their advisors with the BizEquity platform can lead to better outcomes for their business owner clients,” said Jason Early, BizEquity’s President of Business Operations. “Over the next decade, 10 million businesses will transition and unlocking valuation knowledge will be a critical step for owners and their advisors.” “Small businesses are critical to the U.S. economy, and LPL is a strong proponent of entrepreneurship. Our firm is a proud partner to over 19,000 independent financial advisors, many of whom support the personal and professional financial needs of small business owners. With the addition of BizEquity, our clients have more choice and unique pricing to be able to access business valuation services in support of their clients’ needs,” commented Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. About BizEquity BizEquity is a leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For further information, please contact: BizEquity, LLC Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Austin Business Journal

Sway Water is no more but founders have new product

From the people who brought Sway Water to life comes an Austin-based instant coffee brand. They already have an acquisition underway, and plans to widen distribution. The new company's strategy — and why Sway failed — is explained in this story, which also includes access to our latest list of startup incubators.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.
HUTTO, TX
Austin Business Journal

Middle Eastern food startup aims to significantly boost production with new Taylor factory

The small city of Taylor has been in the headlines for landing a $17 billion Samsung plant, but other factories are also popping up in the area, including this one making falafel and other Middle Eastern foods. Afia was founded just a few years ago but its co-founders, using recipes brought over by family from war-torn Syria, is already available in nearly 1,800 grocery stores in the U.S. Click through to read about their growth on the hot Central Texas CPG scene, and what's next for the company.
TAYLOR, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
716
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy