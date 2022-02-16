Read How Analysts Reacted To Allegion's Q4 Results

No one knows how long the magnanimity will last, but the cadre of analysts who cover XPO Logistics Inc. appears willing to give the transport giant the benefit of the doubt. Concerned about narrowing margins at XPO’s (NYSE: XPO) all-important North American LTL segment following a subpar third-quarter print, analysts spent most of Wednesday morning parsing the company‘s fourth-quarter results and peppering executives to glean any clue on the segment’s direction. A small number of questions addressed XPO’s truck brokerage business, which continues to cook with gas, with revenue rising 36% year-on-year and loads per day increasing 22%. There was one question addressing the company’s barely-mentioned intermodal and drayage operation. XPO’s last-mile delivery operation, a $1 billion annual business, never entered the conversation.

