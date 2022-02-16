ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, GA

Child dies after being hit by a box truck in Riverdale hit-and-run

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMuqB_0eGOLw8G00
Gary Freeman (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said a child who was hit by a box truck Tuesday night has died and a driver has been arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The child was hit around 7:37 p.m. on Walker Road at East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. Police said the driver of the truck sped off.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he died Wednesday morning. His identity has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the driver as 35-year-old Gary Freeman. Freeman was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run and driving while suspended.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

5-year-old critically injured in wreck that killed mom, 2-year-old brother making progress

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. — A Georgia girl fighting for her life after a major accident killed three members of her family in Virginia is showing signs of improvement. Luna Zuniga, 5, was riding with her mother and siblings in a passenger van on I-81 in Wythe County earlier this month when the van slammed into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer. The family is from Tunnel Hill in Whitfield County.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
121K+
Followers
90K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy