Child dies after being hit by a box truck in Riverdale hit-and-run

Gary Freeman (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said a child who was hit by a box truck Tuesday night has died and a driver has been arrested.

The child was hit around 7:37 p.m. on Walker Road at East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. Police said the driver of the truck sped off.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he died Wednesday morning. His identity has not been released.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the driver as 35-year-old Gary Freeman. Freeman was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run and driving while suspended.

