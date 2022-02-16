Fort Worth fintech Elevate Credit settles massive litigation for $33 million
Fort Worth technology-based financial lender Elevate Credit has agreed to pay $33...www.bizjournals.com
Fort Worth technology-based financial lender Elevate Credit has agreed to pay $33...www.bizjournals.com
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
Comments / 0