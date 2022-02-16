ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth fintech Elevate Credit settles massive litigation for $33 million

Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fort Worth technology-based financial lender Elevate Credit has agreed to pay $33...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dallas Business Journal

North Texas Engineering Firms

The Dallas Business Journal surveyed engineering firms beginning Jan. 4. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. To be eligible for this list, your company must advise the design, build and use of engines, machines or structures and have a location within one of the following counties: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Hill, Johnson, Kaufman, McLennan, Navarro, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise. Of the 104 eligible companies surveyed, 46 responded. The Business Journal can not independently verify information provided by individual companies. In case of ties, companies are listed by local gross billings.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas Business Journal

United Development Funding CEO, executives seek new trial after securities fraud convictions

CEO Hollis Greenlaw and his colleagues at the Grapevine REIT have demanded a new trial after their securities fraud convictions last month. They claim a “mosaic of cumulative error” caused them to be wrongfully convicted of duping investors and banks in a scheme involving loans to developers of hundreds of residential communities across Texas.
GRAPEVINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
Dallas Business Journal

International automotive supplier chooses digital brain platform from Dallas tech unicorn

Dallas-based o9 Solutions, an enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced today its collaboration with Italian automotive supplier Marelli, according to a news release. Marelli, one of the world’s leading global independent suppliers to the automotive industry, will use the o9 Digital Brain to develop its...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy