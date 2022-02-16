Steven M. Sipple: Bolt takes page out of Van Horn's book to help push Huskers to next level

A brawl during or after a sporting event is never a high point for those involved, and one that’s kicked off by coaches arguing can be even more frustrating to watch. Unfortunately, that’s precisely what happened after a Michigan/Wisconsin basketball game on Sunday afternoon. Wisconsin were the victors by a score of 77-63. AnESPN report lays out the details: when the game was over, both teams were lining up to shake hands. As that took place, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said something to Michigan coach Juwan Howard, and their conversation quickly grew heated. More and more players and team staff joined them, and eventually Howard struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Cue the brawl, in which players from both teams were involved.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO