NBA

Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen Will Face Off in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Jess
 2 days ago
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb.20. In celebration of the big game, festivities will be underway all weekend long as Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen will be competing in this year's Celebrity Game. The country music singers will compete on opposite teams in the Ruffles'...

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

