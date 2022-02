Carrie Underwood is a world famous singer beloved by millions, but to two young boys she's just 'mom', and she shared with fans exactly what that entails on Saturday. The star took her sons to see Monster Jam, the world's largest and most famous monster truck tour which sees big mechanical 'beasts' compete against each other. She shared a video taken from the stands of one of the trucks revving its engine loudly as it drove, sometimes on two wheels, across the course, as machines let out smoke from inside the truck.

