There is an effort to develop a JC statue that can tell the Junction City story for downtown. It's a project undertaken by a Main Street program subcommittee. The Interim Director for Main Street, Jerry Lonergan, said there would be about 10 statues at various locations in the downtown area. "We hope like a business will adopt them and fund the artist rendition of the work. The committee will actually approve the design. "

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO