This is an interesting case, but it might be an odd one to try to wrap your head around. Irish YouTuber Mark Fitzpatrick, otherwise known as Totally Not Mark, who has over 700,000 subscribers woke up one December morning to more than 150 copyright claims from Japanese anime company, Toei Animation – creator of shows such as Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and Slam Dunk – which threatened about three years worth of Mark and his team’s work.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO