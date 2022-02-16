ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Rogen recalls crying in a restaurant on his 20th birthday after the girl he was 'hooking up with' said she didn't want to be his girlfriend

By Yasmin Garaad
 8 days ago
Seth Rogen on December 11, 2014.

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

  • Seth Rogen said he cried in front of his date when he was rejected on his birthday 20 years ago.
  • In a " Jimmy Kimmel " appearance, Rogen said he asked a woman to be his girlfriend during dinner.
  • "This poor woman had to sit there with me as I wept into my truffle mac and cheese," he said.

Seth Rogen appeared on " Jimmy Kimmel Live " for Valentine's Day and reminisced about a bad date where he was left crying after getting rejected by a woman he had been "hooking up" with at the time. The " Pam and Tommy " actor said the incident happened on his 20th birthday nearly two decades ago.

"It was my birthday coming up, and so I asked her, 'Let's go out to dinner on my birthday,'" he said. "And I was like, 'I'm going to ask her to be my girlfriend at this dinner on my birthday.'"

As the appetizers were arriving on the night of his birthday, Rogen asked his date whether she'd be his girlfriend.

"She said no, and then I started crying," he said. "Then, I was like: 'We need to eat. Like, we can't leave.' And she was like, 'It's your birthday.'"

He added: "And there was a cake coming and shit, so I had to sit there and this poor woman had to sit there with me as I wept into my truffle mac and cheese."

Rogen looked at it as a teachable moment.

"So if you're watching, kids, don't ask that," he said. "But if you do, ask at the end of the meal — not when the appetizers have come."

Rogen met his wife, Lauren Miller , through their mutual friend, a screenwriter and producer named Will Reiser, who was seeing Miller's friend and arranged a date for them in 2004. The couple ended up getting married in 2011.

You can watch Rogen's full appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below.

