Haiti asks donors to help fund $2 billion earthquake rebuild plan

By Gessika Thomas
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti began a donor conference on Wednesday to raise some of the estimated $2 billion needed for reconstruction in its southern peninsula after an earthquake that killed thousands of people.

The 7.2 magnitude quake that struck near the city of Les Cayes in August, leveling buildings and destroying roads near the area of Les Cayes, in a devastating blow for a country still reeling from the murder of President Jovenel Moise.

“Haitians are tired of missed opportunities. Today we have an opportunity to show that we have learned from our mistakes,” United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed said at the opening of the conference.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry asked multilateral groups and foreign representatives, many of whom will participate virtually, to help pay for the rebuilding of schools, hospitals and roads that were damaged by the quake.

“In recent years Haiti has not only been affected by natural disasters, socio-political crises but also the impacts of the pandemic,” he said. “The country will need $2 billion for the recovery of the South over a period of 4 years.”

The United Nations said on its website that Haiti is seeking to obtain $1.6 billion of the $2 billion needed, adding that the quake disrupted the lives of some 800,000 people and crippled services to a large part of rural Haiti.

The country continues to struggle with gang violence that has fueled a spike in kidnappings and left many areas of the country out of the control of state authorities.

Miami Herald

Haiti raises $600 million from other nations to rebuild southern peninsula after quake

Foreign governments and international financial institutions pledged $600 million Wednesday in immediate and long-term aid to help Haiti’s cash-strapped government launch a four-year plan to help devastated communities along its southern peninsula recover and rebuild from last August’s deadly earthquake. Reading the amount off a piece of paper,...
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

