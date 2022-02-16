ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

 4 days ago
Billionaire businessman Guo Wengui speaks during an interview in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, also known as Ho Wan Kwok, filed for individual bankruptcy protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court in Bridgeport, a court filing showed.

Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million.

Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

The fund, which sued Guo for unpaid loans worth $88 million, allegedly borrowed between 2008 and 2011, has been locked in a legal battle with him in a New York State Court over this issue for four years.

In September, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined three media companies, affiliated with Guo, $539 million on charges of illegally selling stock and digital assets to investors. read more

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

