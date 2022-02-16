Hawaii reports 203 COVID cases, 12 new deaths
There are 153 coronavirus cases on Oahu, four cases on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, 28 on Maui and nine diagnosed out of the state.
So less than 0.11% Hawaii people died from covid in 2 years. I am not minimizing the deaths, I'm just stating data. Democrats are fear mongering. These are just seasonal flu and common cold deaths the mainstream liberal media is announcing.
