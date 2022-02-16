ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii reports 203 COVID cases, 12 new deaths

By Stephanie Shinno
 4 days ago

There are 153 coronavirus cases on Oahu, four cases on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, 28 on Maui and nine diagnosed out of the state.

glitter girl
4d ago

So less than 0.11% Hawaii people died from covid in 2 years. I am not minimizing the deaths, I'm just stating data. Democrats are fear mongering. These are just seasonal flu and common cold deaths the mainstream liberal media is announcing.

Showers likely for windward areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate trade winds will continue through the holiday weekend, then strengthen during the upcoming work week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, while also developing across leeward sections during the afternoons this weekend.
Chances of showers remain for east end of state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate trade winds will continue into the weekend, along with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will shift out of the north-northeast over the weekend, with the best rainfall chances remaining over and around the Big Island.
Hawaii Triennial 2022 kicks off Friday

Kicking off this Friday and lasting all the way through the month of May, people will be able to walk around downtown Honolulu and come across many different things all towards the Hawaii Triennial.
