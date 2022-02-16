CISA-FBI-NSA alert warns of long-running Russian campaign targeting defense contractor data
State-sponsored Russian cyber actors have been targeting the networks of "cleared defense contractors" in a two-year campaign that has allowed the attackers "to acquire sensitive, unclassified information, as well as CDC-proprietary and export-controlled technology" from the U.S. firms, according to an alert today from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the...insidedefense.com
Comments / 0