Public Safety

CISA-FBI-NSA alert warns of long-running Russian campaign targeting defense contractor data

By Charlie Mitchell
insidedefense.com
 4 days ago

State-sponsored Russian cyber actors have been targeting the networks of "cleared defense contractors" in a two-year campaign that has allowed the attackers "to acquire sensitive, unclassified information, as well as CDC-proprietary and export-controlled technology" from the U.S. firms, according to an alert today from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the...

insidedefense.com

