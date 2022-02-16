ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Elizabeth Warren now wants to ban all state lawmakers and elected officials from trading corporate stocks

By Camila DeChalus
 4 days ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has been a vocal advocate for passing legislation to ban lawmakers from trading individual stocks. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
  • Elizabeth Warren is calling for state lawmakers to be banned from trading individual stocks.
  • This ban could also be applied to other elected officials and judges, she said.
  • Federal lawmakers have already introduced several bills to ban stock trading on Capitol Hill.

David Hoover
2d ago

it is poloski husband doing trades with information release from Congress .. so it should be any business or family contact also if you really want to stop insider trading

Michael Riker
2d ago

should have been done along time ago. Pelosi came to congress with 3 million now 31 million. and husband helped due to her insider trading. let's see her tax records

jeff youngblood
3d ago

It's is kinda funny they have all these logs in the fire instead of focusing on important stuff. There throwing everything out there to see what sticks before midterms

