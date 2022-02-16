MLB owners, players expected to meet again later this week as lockout continues

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The two sides have only met up in person five times since owners locked players out shortly after midnight on Dec. 2, although none of those meetings have been fruitful. In the most recent meeting last weekend, the players union "walked away unimpressed" with the league's offer but still planned to review the proposal in full.

With the start of spring training already interrupted, the spotlight now shines on whether the ongoing and seemingly unproductive negotiations will disrupt the start of the regular season, which is scheduled for March 31. While a shortened spring training probably isn't out of the question, the lack of productivity in the negotiations is a strong cause for concern and suggests the start of the season will have to be pushed back.

CBS Sports notes that the MLB could end the lockout at any time and that the sides could function under the terms of the old CBA while negotiations on the new one continue. So far, the owners have shown no sign of ending the lockout in order to start the season on time.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last week he still believes an agreement will be reached for the regular season to start on time.