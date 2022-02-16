ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sprayground’s “Path To The Future” Collection Arrives Right On Time During Black History Month

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
 3 days ago

Source: Sprayground / Spraygroud Futuristic Collection


S payground’s latest collection will have you looking fly and support some dope causes as we continue to celebrate Black History Month or if you follow the book of Ye , Black Future Month.

The innovative streetwear brand, most famously known for its eye-catching bags and luggage, is back with its new Path To The Future collection, which it describes as “a multidimensional capsule-collection inspired by Black artistry around the world. Featuring an electrifying showcase of colors and graphics that push fashion boundaries.” The collection features hoodies, joggers, backpacks (of course), fanny packs, handbags, and duffle bags featuring the artistic vision of Sparygrounds VP and independent artist Sunflower.

Source: Sprayground / Spraygroud Futuristic Collection


Per Sprayground :

The “Path To The Future” collection puts an eye-catching display of rich colors and bold shapes that took inspiration in the importance of celebrating artistry and fortitude of black artists, taking a deeper look at the influence of black culture and the future of self-expression. The modernistic vision of this collection is reflected in the aesthetic of hoodies, joggers, backpacks,

fanny packs, handbags, and duffle bags, featuring the iconic “shark mouth” that authenticates Sprayground’s world-famous style.

Source: Sprayground / Spraygroud Futuristic Collection


As mentioned above, the collection will also support great causes, with Sprayground donating a portion of its proceeds to Black Girls Code, SOS Africa, and the Boys and Girls Club.

Source: Sprayground / Spraygroud Futuristic Collection


Like Spraygrounds other collaborations, the capsule collection is limited, and once it sells out, it will be gone forever. So head over to the brand’s website right now .

Photo: Sprayground / Spraygroud Futuristic Collection

