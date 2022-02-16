ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers Rescue Two CT Women From Burning House, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
The fire. Photo Credit: North East Squad Concepts

Two Connecticut women were rescued from their burning home as flames surrounded them.

The fire took place around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, in New Haven County at a home on Spring Street in Ansonia.

According to Lieutenant Patrick Lynch, of the Ansonia Police Department, the department received a call from a resident on Spring Street reporting her house was on fire and she was trapped.

The first two officers on the scene, Sgt. Alex Barreira and Sgt. Ed Magera, forced entry into the home and along with Chief Delucia of the Ansonia Fire Department entered the home, Lynch said.

The home was occupied by a mother and daughter, and they were safely evacuated from the home.

Both officers were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation along with one of the residents, Lynch said.

The other resident, a 90-year-old, was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.

