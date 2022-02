The Dallas Cowboys have Super Bowl hopes in 2022. Here’s how they can use their NFL Draft picks to make themselves the class of the NFC. Expectations are always high in Dallas, making it problematic that the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the Divisional Round of the playoffs since 1996. This year’s postseason flameout has led to rumors that Jerry Jones will eventually target Sean Payton as Dallas’ head coach, but for now, Mike McCarthy is back to try and help the Cowboys take advantage of a weakened NFC in 2022.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO