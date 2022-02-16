Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Won't play Thursday

As the NBA's biggest young prospect in years, Bronny James is set to shake up the league in a major way. A lifetime of training and genes handed down from one of the NBA's greatest players is sure to make James Jr. a highly, highly lucrative prize in the 2024 draft.
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
All things considered, the Golden State Warriors are in good position at the All-Star break. They own the league's second-best record at 42-17. They're two losses clear of the Memphis Grizzlies for the West's No. 2 seed. They have the top-ranked defense. They've gotten this far despite Stephen Curry slogging...
The Los Angeles Lakers earned a lot of criticism after they decided to not make any moves ahead of the trade deadline, leaving their roster untouched even when many fans and some of their players knew they had to make some trades to try to improve their level in the second part of the season.
NBA All-Star Saturday night went out with the bang of a water-soaked firework. To say the dunk contest, the night's final event, was a dud would be a monumental understatement. This thing was unwatchable. Unfortunately, my job, which I am otherwise quite fond of, forced me to watch. I wanted...
NFL teams that do not have a franchise quarterback on the roster are chasing one. In today's thought exercise, Pittsburgh, for the first time since drafting Ben Roethlisberger No. 11 overall as part of the 2004 NFL Draft, is in the market for a quarterback. The Steelers have been aggressive in trading up for Devin Bush previously or trading away a first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick. General manager Kevin Colbert makes a legacy move in his final year leading the operation, much like what Ozzie Newsome did in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson.
Mitchell won't play in Sunday's All-Star Game due to a non-COVID illness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Mitchell was slated to serve as a reserve during Sunday's matchup, but he'll be unable to take the court due to an upper respiratory illness. He'll have several days to recover before the Jazz resume regular-season play against the Mavericks on Friday.
Bjugstad (upper body) has been medically cleared to return but will not play Friday against visiting Florida, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. Bjugstad will need to be formally activated from injured reserve to return, so look for that to happen potentially prior to Sunday's game in Edmonton. Friday will mark the 15th straight missed contest for the 29-year-old Minnesota native, who is in the midst of arguably his worst NHL season to date with just five points in 28 games.
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Mayhem erupted in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon after No. 15 Wisconsin took care of Michigan, 77-63, with an intense handshake line exchange quickly giving way to an all-out brawl that involved players from both teams and both head coaches. The madness ensued shortly after the final horn when Wisconsin...
The Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes when they made the splash trade to form LeBron James’ next “Big 3” by acquiring former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. It has been an up-and-down inaugural season for Westbrook as a member of the Lakers. Part...
Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard has stolen all of the headlines in the college basketball world after a postgame punch against the Wisconsin Badgers. The two teams were already jawing in each other’s faces before Howard decided to go after an assistant coach on the other side. Stadium...
LeBron James, barring something extremely surprising, will be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers through the end of next season. His current contract expires after 2022-23, but after that? Nothing is guaranteed, and if the Lakers haven't substantially improved their roster by then, James will have plenty of reason to consider alternatives.
Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.
ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
CLEVELAND -- LeBron James used a question about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey as an opportunity to heap praise on Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti at a news conference Saturday following his team's practice for the NBA All-Star Game. "The MVP over there is Sam...
