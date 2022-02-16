Columbus mask order could end in ‘weeks,’ mayor says
According to NBC4i, Mask orders in Columbus and some Franklin County suburbs may be closer to ending.
The officer of Mayor Andrew Ginther said Wednesday that city leaders from Columbus, Bexley, Whitehall and Worthington met with Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus public health commissioner, and Joe Mazzola, Franklin County health commissioner, for an update on the spread of COVID-19. Each community has a public mask order in place.
According to a news release from Ginther, if transmission rates and hospitalizations continue their dramatic decline, mask orders could be lifted “in the coming weeks.”
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus-mask-order-could-end-in-weeks-mayor-says/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- New York Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking Wife With Machete In Front Of Grandkids
- Catholic Priest Resigns After Investigation Into “Invalid Baptisms”
- The Student Freedom Initiative Is Saving HBCU Students From Debt
- Parents Accuse Pensacola Police Of Injuring Their Nearly ‘Unrecognizable’ Baby After Violent Search Warrant
- Civil Rights Leaders Rip NJ Cops Who Brutally Arrested Black Teen On Video In Mall Fight Against White Boy Not Jailed
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: A Tip To Grow Together
- An Indiana School Appears To Be Allowing Parents To Exempt Their Children From Black History Month Lessons
- Columbus mask order could end in ‘weeks,’ mayor says
- Here Are All The Racist Things Said By Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers
- Woman accused of using PPP loan to hire hitman
Comments / 1