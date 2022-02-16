Double Oak Police Department Mourns Loss Of 2nd Officer To COVID-19 This Month

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Double Oak Police Department is mourning the loss of another officer to COVID-19 this month.

Officer Lonnie Sneed passed away Tuesday, February 15, two weeks and a day after fellow officer John Mestas died Feb. 7 .

“Please keep Officer Sneed’s family, as well as our entire police community, in your thoughts and prayers, as we all try to find comfort and peace in these trying times,” his department shared.

Officer Sneed has served with the Double Oak Police Department since August of 2016.

Before joining the Double Oak Police Department, Officer Sneed served with the Springtown Police Department, and Rhome Police Department. Officer Sneed was 50 years old and is survived by his wife of over twenty five years and five children.