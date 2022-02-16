ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

One lane of Rt. 58 in Suffolk closed as crews work to remove box container after tractor trailer overturns

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - One lane of westbound Route 58 at Pruden Boulevard will be closed Thursday as Suffolk Fire & Rescue and the Suffolk Police Department clean up after a crash that left a tractor trailer overturned.

According to police, the call for the crash came in at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday. The tractor trailer's driver received minor injuries in the crash and was assessed and released at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, crews will work to remove the box container left in the median after the crash. Crews estimate that the removal will take four hours and will impact traffic due to the lane closure.

Both lanes of Rt. 58 may be closed for periods of time as crews work to remove the container.

The incident's cause is still under investigation.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

