Why Tesla Stock Dropped on Wednesday

What happened

Breaking a two-day winning streak Wednesday, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock gave back 2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET.

I think you can blame Bernstein for that.

So what

The news today on Tesla is mostly of the good-news variety:

Australian lithium miner Liontown Resources announced that it has agreed to devote roughly one-third of its production of lithium spodumene concentrate to Tesla for use in manufacturing electric car batteries beginning in 2024.

Minnesotan nickel-miner Talon Metals said that it now has a deal to sell 75,000 metric tons of nickel to Tesla -- also for use in making car batteries.

Put those two news items in a blender and mix well, and it sure sounds like Tesla is laying the groundwork for building a whole lot of batteries -- and selling a whole lot of new electric cars .

Now what

Now here's the problem: Into this happy news day waltzed investment banker Bernstein this morning, to announce its displeasure with Tesla's decision not to develop a $25,000 Model 2 mass market electric car this year. As StreetInsider.com reports, Bernstein thinks that "without offerings that address mass market price points (<$30K) we struggle to see how Tesla will be able to grow at 50%+ beyond 2023."

Annual sales growth of 50% implies 3 million units sold in 2024 and nearly 5 million units sold in 2025. And Bernstein simply doubts that there are that many millions of car buyers out there willing to lay out $100,000-plus for a new Model X electric SUV, nearly $100,000 for a Model S electric sedan, or even $45,000-ish for a (relatively) cheap Tesla Model 3. Given that Bernstein doesn't see Tesla offering a $25,000 car before 2025, "if at all," the analyst sees most projections of 50% long-term growth for Tesla as pipe dreams that will not work out in reality.

Accordingly, Bernstein rates Tesla stock underperform ( i.e., sell ) with a $300 price target.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .