This is one of those stories that requires a bit of an explanation for it to make sense. As reported by The Hammonton Gazette recently, a man from Camden County got arrested in Hammonton after he got stuck in a cop car -- but the cop car that he got stuck in was not from Hammonton, but it was in Hammonton at the time, but the guy did not drive it there.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO