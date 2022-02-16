ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How To Distribute Internal Resources In Preparation For The Exam?

By Digital Team
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsKr5_0eGOFCkw00

When it’s time for exams for schoolchildren and students, each of them probably experiences psychological stress. And this is absolutely normal for the body in a stressful situation. With a little emotional tension, performance and brain activity even increase. But if the excitement and stress are too strong, then there is an opposite reaction – the inability to focus and absorb the necessary knowledge.

So why does this happen? The experts from StudyEssay claim that the main and primary reason lies in the personal attitude to what is happening. It is very important to perceive this responsible situation adequately, without unnecessary psychological stress. This will help to properly distribute moral and physical strength to prepare and pass the exam. When a person is engaged in a monotonous activity, concentration weakens, memory deteriorates. Therefore, it is very important not to study absolutely all the time during the period of preparation for the exam. There is no doubt that repeating and memorizing the training material requires a lot of time, but mental activity should be periodically changed for physical activity – get up, move around, go out. This will avoid mental and mental fatigue. During preparation for exams, you need to adhere to a certain sleep and rest routine. The night sleep should be increased by 1 hour so that the body can fully recover during a period of intense mental stress.

Time Management

It is important to properly distribute the time for study and rest breaks. For example, it is considered optimal to take 10-15 minute breaks after 40-50 minutes of intensive classes. And after every 2-3 hours of training, you should take a longer break to rest – to get some fresh air, just relax with your eyes closed. If you want to sleep, then do not fight this desire, it is better to take a nap and then with renewed vigor to start studying. It is very important to develop an individual scheme of classes, taking into account personal preferences and psycho-type. It is clear that a slow and active person will be differently prepared for exams, and the visual and auditory will perceive information in different ways. That’s taking into account all the personality traits and need to develop a strategy to prepare for the exam. Analyze your strengths and weaknesses, polish your learning style exam materials, to use all your intellectual resources, and be sure to set yourself up for success.

Rational Load Distribution

The next step is to evenly distribute the information you need to learn (tickets, questions) on the days set aside to prepare for the exam. The last day before the exam should be excluded from the list – it will be used for brief repetition of the material you have learned. Each training day should also be divided into several stages, taking into account personal capabilities. How to prepare for the oral exam? In writing! That is – for each question to write a brief, but complete answer. Such notes even in the process of writing them quite firmly remembered, and later serve as excellent notes for rapid repetition of examination material. Such notes are especially useful for visuals, who remember information better visually. To successfully prepare for the exam, you need to organize your workspace properly. The place for study should be comfortable, with the right lighting, without unnecessary things that distract attention from books and notes. In general, you just should like to study!

Daily Routine And Healthy Eating

An optimal daily routine and a nutritious diet are important in preparing for exams. The intense mental activity provokes an increased appetite. And such foods as fish, cottage cheese, apricots, and various nuts stimulate the active work of the brain. Doctors do not recommend consuming large quantities of strong coffee, tea, and energy drinks as stimulants. They certainly will not add intelligence and knowledge but can damage the body. It is better to give preference to plain and mineral water, green tea, teas from individually selected herbal gatherings. Never sit over your books on the last night before the exam! It is for sleeping and proper rest. Only this will allow on a responsible day to be collected and not to be confused before the examiner. In the morning have a good breakfast and eat a small piece of chocolate to provide the brain with the necessary glucose. And off you go! Break a leg!

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Fatigue#Fish#Studyessay#Time Management
FingerLakes1.com

Verdict Time: Disposable Vapes VS Rechargeable E-Cigarettes

The disposable vape is taking the vaping world by storm and shows no signs of letting go. Combining ease of use, cheap upfront costs and no maintenance requirements, disposable vapes, like elf bar vapes, are so simple to use that even my nan could vape with them. They’re a popular choice for both beginner and veteran vapers alike, and this is reflected by their growing popularity and hotcakes level of sales.
YOUTUBE
FingerLakes1.com

Organixx CBD Gummies UK | The Best “Quality CBD Buy” in UK

The wellness craze is expected to continue in 2022 as well. It’s used for a variety of ailments, including sleeplessness, anxiety, and pain and inflammation. CBD has been tried by 6 million people in the United Kingdom alone. Because the stigma surrounding CBD has faded, millions of people have experimented with it in various forms. CBD oil and CBD cream are two of the most frequent methods to get CBD, but another type is becoming increasingly popular. Gummies are a more accessible and appealing form of hemp plants which are sourced from Colorado and Kentucky which have ideal climates for healthy hemp- Blessed offers stronger CBD gummy bears than other brands.CBD gummies have a high potency level, making them both effective and enjoyable to consume. Organixx CBD gummies UK.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Bowel cancer symptoms in females

Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Study of Over 1 Million People Reveals Heart Attacks Can Reduce Parkinson's Risk

We know the devastating effects Parkinson's disease can have, but scientists are still trying to figure out how it gets started and how to cure it. Some new research may have found helpful clues, linking having a heart attack with a lower risk of developing Parkinson's later. The drop in risk is around 20 percent, based on an analysis of 181,994 patients in the Danish health system who suffered a heart attack between 1995 and 2016, compared with 909,970 control subjects, matched for age and sex and the year of their heart attack diagnosis. What's more, the chance of developing parkinsonism – which...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Pangolins Rescued From Illegal Trafficking Suffer From Signs of PTSD

After being rescued from the horrors of the illicit wildlife trade, pangolins, the world's most trafficked species, suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). "The conditions they come from are sometimes terribly contaminated," Humane Society International Africa's Nicci Wright told Newsweek. "They're malnourished, dehydrated, and sometimes so feeble that they can't even roll themselves up."
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

What Is Hungry Bone Syndrome?

Hungry bone syndrome (HBS) is a rare condition characterized by prolonged and significant hypocalcemia (low calcium), hypophosphatemia (increased phosphorus levels), and hypomagnesemia (low magnesium). It is a serious complication of parathyroidectomy surgery (surgery to remove the parathyroid glands or parathyroid tumors) or after a thyroidectomy (surgery to remove part or...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy