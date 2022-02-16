Keri Russell to Headline Netflix Political Drama Series The Diplomat

Click here to read the full article.

Political intrigue is engulfing Keri Russell anew: The Americans actress has landed the title role in Netflix’s eight-episode drama series The Diplomat , TVLine has learned.

The thriller — created by West Wing and Homeland alum Debora Cahn — centers on Kate Wyler (played by the Felicity vet), a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job that puts her on the front lines of an international crisis. The gig finds her in way over her head, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Russell will also serve as an EP on The Diplomat alongside Janice Williams ( Pieces of Her, The Magicians ) and the aforementioned Cahn.

“I’ve seen firsthand Deb’s incredible work on shows including The West Wing ,” Jinny Howe, Netflix’s VP of Drama Development, previously raved. “She knows how to tell an amazing story, with character depth, stakes and surprises, all of which she’ll bring to The Diplomat .”

Russell wrapped her six-season run on FX’s Cold War-era spy drama The Americans in May 2018. She will next be seen in Apple TV+’s upcoming climate change-themed anthology series Extrapolations .