LSU, Robert Steeples offers four-star cornerback from Texas

Bravion Rogers is a four-star recruit out of La Grange, Texas. He plays cornerback at La Grange High School and is projected to play the same position at the college level.
He made the Texas 13-4A-II first-team all-district team as a wide receiver and a cornerback in 2020 and 2021. During the 2021 season on defense, he had 27 tackles, six pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. On offense, he had 105 rushing attempts for 1006 yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, nine receptions for 336 yards, and six touchdowns.
Rogers was clocked at a 4.46 40 yard dash time. In addition to football, he also competes in track and field.
Rating
Stars Overall State Position
247 4 90 18 10
Rivals 4 33 6 6
ESPN – – – –
On3 Recruiting 4 112 16 11
247 Composite 4 53 11 5
Vitals
Hometown La Grange, TX
Projected Position Cornerback
Height 5-10
Weight 185
Class 2023
Recruitment
- Offered on Feb. 15, 2022
- No visits yet
Offers
- LSU
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- USC
Crystal Ball
No Crystal Ball at this time
Film
