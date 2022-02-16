ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, TX

LSU, Robert Steeples offers four-star cornerback from Texas

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vl8Zk_0eGOF9C000

Bravion Rogers is a four-star recruit out of La Grange, Texas. He plays cornerback at La Grange High School and is projected to play the same position at the college level.

He made the Texas 13-4A-II first-team all-district team as a wide receiver and a cornerback in 2020 and 2021. During the 2021 season on defense, he had 27 tackles, six pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. On offense, he had 105 rushing attempts for 1006 yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, nine receptions for 336 yards, and six touchdowns.

Rogers was clocked at a 4.46 40 yard dash time. In addition to football, he also competes in track and field.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 90 18 10

Rivals 4 33 6 6

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 112 16 11

247 Composite 4 53 11 5

Vitals

Hometown La Grange, TX

Projected Position Cornerback

Height 5-10

Weight 185

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 15, 2022
  • No visits yet

Offers

  • LSU
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Oklahoma
  • Ole Miss
  • Texas
  • USC

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball at this time

Film

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Kyle to continue the conversation on Twitter: @K_Rich_56

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Grange, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Kyle, TX
State
Texas State
La Grange, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Steeples
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Track And Field#Miss Texas#Recruiting#American Football#Lsu#La Grange High School#Espn#Steepdiesel#Louisiana State News#K Rich 56
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diving into Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson

With the 2022 NFL Combine approaching, we are nearing the first time — and only — time of the draft cycle where the bulk of the prospects will be taking the field together, albeit for limited workouts and testing. That means we will finally get to see players who participated in different All-Star games, as well as the underclassmen, sharing the same stage.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explains inspiration for supporting HBCU Legacy Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is taking in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mahomes was brought in for the game as an honorary guest. His foundation became one of the biggest supporters of the all-star game when it was announced back in March of 2021. Not only did Mahomes get a chance to meet with the players ahead of the game, but he also was a coin toss captain alongside Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington great Charley Taylor dies

Pro Hall of Famer and Washington Redskins great Charley Taylor has died at the age of 80 (1941-2022). Taylor spent his entire 14-year career with Washington (1964-1977), drafted in the first round (3rd overall) of the 1964 NFL draft from Arizona State. Taylor finished his career as the all-time NFL...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals met with Virginia S Joey Blount

The Arizona Cardinals have begun their predraft work and evaluations. That includes meeting with draft prospects. While they have certainly met with a number of players now that the Senior Bowl has happened, we will begin to get specific reports of players who have had meetings with teams. According to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy