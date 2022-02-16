LSU, Robert Steeples offers four-star cornerback from Texas

Bravion Rogers is a four-star recruit out of La Grange, Texas. He plays cornerback at La Grange High School and is projected to play the same position at the college level.

He made the Texas 13-4A-II first-team all-district team as a wide receiver and a cornerback in 2020 and 2021. During the 2021 season on defense, he had 27 tackles, six pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. On offense, he had 105 rushing attempts for 1006 yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, nine receptions for 336 yards, and six touchdowns.

Rogers was clocked at a 4.46 40 yard dash time. In addition to football, he also competes in track and field.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 90 18 10

Rivals 4 33 6 6

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 112 16 11

247 Composite 4 53 11 5

Vitals

Hometown La Grange, TX

Projected Position Cornerback

Height 5-10

Weight 185

Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 15, 2022

No visits yet

Offers

LSU

Alabama

Arkansas

Michigan

Michigan State

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Texas

USC

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball at this time

Film

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Kyle to continue the conversation on Twitter: @K_Rich_56