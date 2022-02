The Maple Leafs will have Jack Campbell in the net when they take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun reports. Campbell has been off his game of late as he has only posted a 3.55 GAA and .887 save percentage over his past ten appearances. However, the offense for the Leafs has bailed him out as they are still 6-2-1 over those games. The last time Campbell faced the Blues, he allowed five goals on 25 shots in a 6-5 victory. The Blues won’t have one of their top scorers tonight as Vladimir Tarasenko will miss the contest due to an undisclosed injury.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO