Public Health

Coronavirus pandemic in France: Nearly 4 million vaccine passes deactivated

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on February 15, to maintain a valid vaccination pass in...

EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Moderna, BioNTech, And Novavax And The Shrinking Coronavirus Vaccine Market

As the pandemic appears to be waning so too will the market for coronavirus vaccines. Two months ago, I predicted that Omicron was likely to be more benign than the Delta variant and therefore represented a positive development, but that it would negatively impact the value of coronavirus vaccine companies. Only part of that prediction has come true. The Omicron variant was even more infectious than I had expected and therefore sadly resulted in more deaths. Omicron, though, may have paved the way forward from a pandemic to an endemic, and this hoped for transition has contributed to a sharp drop in stock prices for the vaccine-only companies: Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX), and Novavax (NVAX) (analysis).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
'Battlefield mode': Hong Kong hospitals buckle under Omicron wave

Huddled under blankets and thermal shields, dozens of elderly patients shivered on gurneys outside a hospital serving one of Hong Kong's poorest communities -- a grim tableau for the city as its health system buckles under an Omicron-fuelled coronavirus wave.
WORLD
CBS Sacramento

‘Endemic Approach’ To Coronavirus Pandemic — What it Means for Californians

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The word “endemic” was not explicitly used in California’s SMARTER plan, announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, but the status of coronavirus in the state is closer to endemic than pandemic, according to some infectious disease experts. California is the first state to shift to an “endemic” approach with the COVID-19 pandemic. The change comes with a focus on prevention and speedy reaction to outbreaks instead of reliance on mandates. Newsom explained the plan is focused on management instead of emergency response. What is the difference between a pandemic and an endemic? According to experts, it’s acknowledgement that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
technologynetworks.com

Discovery Could Enable Broad Coronavirus Vaccine

The COVID-causing virus SARS-CoV-2 harbors a vulnerable site at the base of its spike protein that is found also on closely related coronaviruses, according to a new study from Scripps Research. The discovery, published Feb 8 in Science Translational Medicine, could inform the design of broad-acting vaccines and antibody therapies capable of stopping future coronavirus pandemics.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Coronavirus booster vaccination also protects cancer patients

People with cancer are often given immunosuppressive treatments that weaken their innate immune defenses. This puts them at high risk of severe disease, should they become infected by Coronavirus. A study conducted by MedUni Vienna has now shown that many of these people can build up sufficient immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus after the third vaccination or "booster." The results were recently published in the European Journal of Cancer.
CANCER
York News-Times

India launches earth observation satellite

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched three satellites into the lower orbit of the Earth at an altitude of 529 km from Satish Dhawan Space Center along the eastern coast in the early hours of Monday (February 14).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

