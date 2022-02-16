Your Next Trip to Yellowstone

Montana wildlife commissioners unanimously voted on Jan. 28 to close the wolf hunting and trapping season in Region 3, which borders Yellowstone National Park, after six more wolves are taken, reports the Independent Record. Last Friday’s decision means that wolf trapping and hunting in southwestern Montana’s Region 3 will close if (or when) six more wolves are killed in the region. So far 76 wolves have already been taken by hunters and trappers in Region 3. That’s six fewer than the 82-wolf threshold that would have normally triggered a mid-season review by the commission, as outlined by the 2021-22 regulations. That original threshold of 82 wolves was not a quota, but the MFWP Commission is treating it like one after Friday’s meeting.

MONTANA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO