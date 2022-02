The Cyberpunk 2077 new-gen version is launching today, alongside the hefty 1.5 update. Just earlier today, CD Projekt Red announced during a livestream that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 would be arriving later today on both platforms. You can check out gameplay of the PS5 version just below, which boasts ray-tracing, faster loading times, and a boatload of other technical and visual improvements (as well as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for the PS5's DualSense controller).

