Trev Alberts didn't know exactly what he was getting into in July when he took over as Nebraska's athletic director. He really couldn't have known. In a recent interview with the Journal Star, he discussed the inherent challenges that athletic directors around the country now face, particularly in regard to name, image and likeness regulations (or lack thereof) and the transfer portal. Alberts spoke of the importance of putting aside his personal beliefs and making sure he acutely understands the realities of the collegiate landscape. Only then can he be fully equipped to help create sound strategies for Nebraska to navigate those emerging realities, he said.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO