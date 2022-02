There are many defining and existential moments in each generation. For my grandparents, they were the world wars and the Great Depression. For my parents, it was the Cold War and the constant threat of nuclear annihilation. For millenials, the new and unknown world of the Internet and later, 9/11. All of these events have shaped the way certain age groups think about the world around us — specifically, about the threats to the world as we know it. And so, of course, Generation Z also did not escape the inevitable and existential threat to life as we know it. For us, among other events, it’s climate change.

