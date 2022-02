When it comes to pressure — the pressure to win now — Erik Chinander proceeds with an excellent mindset. "Like I've said before, I think pressure's a privilege," he says. I admit that I hadn't heard him say that previously. I miss some things, obviously. At any rate, as we talked about pressure to win and several other topics during an interview Friday morning in his Memorial Stadium office, it was clear the fifth-year Nebraska defensive coordinator knows the score at the moment. It's time for NU to win at a much higher rate. Yes, the heat's on. After all, the Huskers finished 3-9 last season, and NU coach Scott Frost is just 15-29 at the school.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO