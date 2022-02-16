ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Lily AI migrates to Microsoft

By CSA Staff
chainstoreage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn artificial intelligence (AI)-based customer intent platform is now hosted on Microsoft Azure. The Lily AI product suite is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, as well as through Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. In addition, Lily Ai software has been made co-sell...

www.chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

PROS expands collaboration with Microsoft to boost adoption of AI-backed digital selling

PROS (NYSE:PRO) announced a 5-year strategic alliances deal with Microsoft as an extension to its existing relationship. The go-to-market deal accelerates mass market adoption of true end-to-end digital selling technology so that companies can achieve more consistent revenue streams, greater customer engagement and sustained business resiliency. PROS Smart Configure Price...
BUSINESS
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Lee
Reuters

Two Allianz managers fired in wake of investment fund collapse

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Two Allianz (ALVG.DE) fund managers who managed a multi-billion dollar group of investment funds that collapsed have been dismissed, according to regulatory filings. Fund manager Greg Tournant "was discharged for violation of firm policies designed to ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards relating to...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy