One of the Lincolnton hostages has been arrested on a probation violation

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More details are being released on Tuesday’s tense hostage situation that developed in Lincolnton.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that around midnight they exploded flash-bang grenades and SWAT breached the door of the mobile home taking 40-year-old Gaston County resident Patrick Shomo into custody.

2 women freed as 13-hour standoff ends in Lincoln County; man in custody

Detectives later learned one of the two women who were being held hostage was wanted on outstanding probation violation charges. 31-year-old Iron Station resident Chelsey Avery was later arrested and placed in the Gaston County Jail with no bond.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday to the mobile home on Woodland Hills Trail in Lincolnton. Shomo was holding two women hostage and hostage negotiators were brought in to assist.

After nearly 13 hours, the situation came to an end. Shomo faces multiple charges including stolen gun possession, kidnapping, and gun discharge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.