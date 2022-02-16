Parents Outraged as Maryland's Biggest County Defies Hogan on School Masks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Masks will no longer be required inside Maryland’s state buildings starting on Feb. 22. Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement this week as key COVID-19 metrics like hospitalizations and the positivity rate decreased. Some county leaders support Hogan’s move to remove the mandate, but other jurisdictions say they will remain cautious. Harford County and Carroll County had already gotten rid of the mask mandate for government buildings in early February. Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County will drop the mandate for government buildings by the end of February. “I am in alignment with what the governor announced just yesterday that state office...

