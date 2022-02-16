ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Outraged as Maryland's Biggest County Defies Hogan on School Masks

By Carly Mayberry
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I don't think any parent wants their child to be unsafe, but all parents want a say in what that child's safety looks like," said one Maryland...

Trumps America
4d ago

Mean while children can go shopping, Grocery store’s out to eat, the Movies, other peoples houses….MASK-FREE! But yet not School?? I guess you can only get Covid at Schools now? This whole thing is ridiculous….Free our Children!

Biden sucks dick
4d ago

masks need to go now..my son is now suffering respiratory issues from be forced to wear the face diaper...I think the state school board needs to be held responsible for any and all medical bill's caused by this ongoing illegal mandate

#freedom
4d ago

Because the dems aren't gonna give him any more free money if they don't make kids wear their mask It's all about the dollar bill you spell not what is best for our children

