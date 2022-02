Chico's FAS has declined 15% year-to-date, and is now down more than 35% from its Q3 peak. It's been a turbulent start to the year for small and micro-cap stocks, with the Russell Microcap Index Fund ETF (IWC) down more than 9% year-to-date and more than 20% from its recent highs. One name that's been hit unusually hard is Chico's FAS (CHS), which has found itself down more than 35% from its highs, and 15% year-to-date. On the surface, this might suggest worsening fundamentals, but under the hood, it's clear that the company continues to fire on all cylinders, with the turnaround thesis clearly intact. Given the improving profitability and what should be another year of earnings growth ahead, I would view pullbacks below $3.95 as speculative buying opportunities.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO