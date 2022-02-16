Prince Andrew settles sexual assault lawsuit

The sister and brother-in-law of infamous Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff have been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide.Sondra Wiener, 87, was found shot dead on Thursday at her home on Barca Boulevard in Valencia Lakes, west of Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The body of a 90-year-old male was also found dead of a gunshot wound, it continued – although his family has invoked a Florida law protecting crime victims to withhold his name.Ms Wiener’s husband Marvin, however, was known to live with her and was named locally in a neighbourhood...
