ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Andrew settles sexual assault lawsuit

fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's Prince Andrew has settled his sexual assault...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Plastic Surgeon Faces Criminal Charges After Surgery Led To Woman’s Death

A plastic surgeon in Colorado is facing criminal charges after one of his patients died as a result of a botched procedure. Dr. Geoffrey Kim, 52, surrendered to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of first-degree aggravated assault and criminally negligent homicide related to the death of Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, according to their statement.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Bossip

DaBaby SLAMS Da Baby Uncle Over Bowling Alley Lawsuit, Alleges DaniLeigh’s Brother Is ‘Thirsty’ For Money

Rapper DaBaby and his lawyer have responded to the lawsuit he was served after the rapper and his crew put hands and feet on his baby mama's brother earlier this week at a bowling alley. Brandon Bills, the 29-year-old brother of singer DaniLeigh is suing DaBaby over the fight now. His reasoning for the swift lawsuit included assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence according to court documents.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Domestic abuser convicted and jailed after victim sprayed him with SmartWater in UK first

SmartWater technology normally designed to catch burglars and thieves has been used to jail a domestic abuser for the first time.A woman in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was given a canister of the liquid as part of an initiative to prevent and detect repeat domestic abusers.In an incident earlier this month, the perpetrator visited the victim’s address in breach of a non-molestation order.She was able to spray him with the SmartWater solution and its unique tag was found on his clothing when he was arrested.West Yorkshire Police said the man was charged and convicted of breaching a non-molestation order and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Fox
The Independent

Man charged with murder after 66 year-old ‘agrees to have leg cut off with saw – then dies of injuries’

A man has been charged with murder in Australia after allegedly using a saw to amputate a 66-year-old man’s leg as part of a suspected “arrangement” between the pair.The accused and deceased are alleged to have driven together to a park in far north Queensland, where they exited the car and sat under a tree.About twenty minutes later, at around 4am on Saturday, the 36-year-old man from Innisfail used a battery-powered circular saw to cut the other man’s leg off below the knee, police alleged.The younger man is then alleged to have left the Fitzgerald Park area on foot, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Macaulay Byrne death: Three further arrests

Police have made further arrests over the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in a South Yorkshire pub on Boxing Day. Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on 26 December. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Marie Claire

Trouble Continues for Charles as Police Launch Investigation into Cash-For-Honors Scandal

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the cash-for-honors scandal plaguing Prince Charles’ charity The Prince’s Foundation, reports The Mirror. The probe comes after the Foundation’s former chief executive Michael Fawcett stepped down last year amid accusations of promising to secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi donor. A spokesman for Charles insists he knew nothing about Fawcett’s alleged actions.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Civil rights lawyer calls for police who singled out Black teen in mall fight to be fired

A prominent civil rights lawyer is warning “this is how our children become hashtags”, after video went viral of New Jersey police officers breaking up a fist fight and pinning a Black teenager to the ground in handcuffs while the white boy with whom he was fighting isn’t restrained.“They should be relieved of their duties if they believe this is good policing … because this is how our children become hashtags,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump told The New York Post on Saturday. “When you see that video it’s just shocking because it underscores what we’ve been saying all...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Bernie Madoff’s sister and husband found dead in suspected murder-suicide

The sister and brother-in-law of infamous Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff have been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide.Sondra Wiener, 87, was found shot dead on Thursday at her home on Barca Boulevard in Valencia Lakes, west of Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The body of a 90-year-old male was also found dead of a gunshot wound, it continued – although his family has invoked a Florida law protecting crime victims to withhold his name.Ms Wiener’s husband Marvin, however, was known to live with her and was named locally in a neighbourhood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

'RHOBH' Alum Kim Richards' Daughter Brooke Had Her Home Raided By The Feds In Money Laundering Investigation

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards' daughter Brooke Wiederhorn had her home raided by the feds. Federal agents entered the house to investigate Brooke's husband Thayer Wiederhorn for allegations of several money crimes. Article continues below advertisement. Thayer's father Andrew Wiederhorn is the chief executive of the parent...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy