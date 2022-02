Investing money in the stock market is a proven way to grow wealth, but it’s not without risk. Diversification is a strategy that aims to manage risk while still allowing you to realize your desired rate of return. So why is diversification of investments important? Without it, you may be taking on too much – or not enough – risk to achieve your goals. A financial advisor could help you create a financial plan for your investment needs and goals.

