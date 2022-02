MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Weeks after they went into effect, Minneapolis and St. Paul have officially lifted the COVID-19 vaccine or negative test requirements for city restaurants, bars and other public spaces. “We are grateful to be in a different place now than we were when this requirement first took effect,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said. “While I encourage residents to continue to get vaccinated, wear masks, and practice social distancing while indoors, the sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations means we can safely lift the vaccine requirement in our city.” The mandates went into effect Jan. 19 as the omicron surge...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO