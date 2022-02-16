ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. retail sales race to record high; economy shows strength ahead of rate hikes

Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales increased by the most in 10 months in January, lifting the level of sales to a record high amid a surge in purchases of motor vehicles and other goods, but higher prices could limit the boost to economic growth this quarter. The report...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Farms staring down inflation and higher supply costs

Farmers are dealing with the worst inflation in decades as they work to ensure that they turn a profit this year amid soaring input costs. Inflation affects nearly every sector of the economy. The agriculture industry must perform a balancing act because as the cost to grow and harvest crops has increased, so has the price of the commodities they sell, which increases profits for farmers.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing gauge softens in February

The numbers: The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said Thursday its gauge of regional business activity fell to 16 from 23.2 in the prior month. Any reading above zero indicates improving conditions. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected a 19 reading. Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
actionforex.com

Strong Sales Cementing the Importance of Fed Rate Hikes

Total US retail sales rose by 3.8% in January and by 3.3% ex auto and fuel vs expected 2.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Both figures confirm a favourable environment in the world’s largest economy for a tighter monetary policy. The nominal sales charts clearly show a break from the long-term...
BUSINESS
kion546.com

No end to America’s rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America’s rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America’s producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Reuters#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#Bmo Capital Markets#Fed
Investor's Business Daily

U.S. Steel Stock Strength Rating Ascending Amid Huge Sales, Profit Growth

Prospects for basic industries like steel look good amid massive planned U.S. infrastructure upgrades. There are clouds of uncertainty though, like higher inflation and the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for United States Steel (X) shot up to 78 Wednesday, from just 62 the day before. U.S. Steel shares slid 0.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Retail sales surge in January as Omicron fades and Americans step up their spending

Americans picked up the pace of spending in January as the threat of Omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. That compared to the prior month when sales slid 2.5% according to revised figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Commerce Department.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Path Ahead For U.S. Economy

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CME's Top Economists Bluford Putnam and Erik Norland discuss if there will be surprises as the Fed ends asset purchases and raises rates to beat back inflation that has already raised market volatility.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Wholesale prices jump, adding to inflation woes for U.S. consumers

Wholesale inflation in the U.S. surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier, in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its Producer Price Index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
International Business Times

Futures Largely Flat Ahead Of Retail Sales Data, Fed Minutes

U.S. stock index futures eased on Wednesday with retail sales data and minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting on investors' radar, while Western skepticism over Russian claims of a pullback of some troops near Ukraine kept caution in the air. While Russia said more of its forces surrounding Ukraine...
RETAIL
AFP

US retailers begin 2022 with a big jump in sales

US retail sales boomed in January as shops more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, despite high inflation, according to government data released Wednesday. Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported. "The strength of this rebound adds credence to the idea that December sales were weak largely because people pulled holiday purchases forward, fearing shortages of popular items," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said, adding that the sales forecast better-than-expected growth in the first quarter. The White House cheered the data, saying on Twitter that it shows how President Joe Biden "has taken concrete action to get Americans back to work, battle Covid-19, and address supply chain issues, helping our economy continue to build on what has already been a historic period of growth."
BUSINESS
CNBC

Retail sales surge 3.8% in January, much more than expected amid inflation rise

Retail sales increased 3.8% in January, well ahead of the 2.1% estimate and much better than the 2.5% decline in December. Online shopping and furniture sales boosted the number, while sporting goods and gasoline sales totals declined. The numbers reflect an active consumer as well as rising inflation. Consumer spending...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Surged in January by 1%, Double Expectations

Wholesale inflation rose 1% in January, twice as much as forecast as producers saw the prices they pay showing no sign of a slowdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. Economists had expected an increase of 0.5% for the month. On a yearly basis, prices rose 9.7%, the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy