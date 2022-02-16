ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold settles higher as Russia-Ukraine crisis boosts haven demand for the metal

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0eGOC4t000
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday , rebounding from a loss in the previous session. At the start of the week, gold prices had settled at a roughly three-month high "as fears of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked demand for safe-haven assets," said Rohan Reddy, analyst at Global X. "With perceived political risks increasing worldwide, demand for gold could continue to increase as investors look for store-of-value assets in times of uncertainty." April gold (gcj22) rose $15.30, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,871.50 an ounce.

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Ukraine#Metal#Russian
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Russia
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Asian stocks higher despite Russia-Ukraine tensions

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 27,680.91. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 7,275.70. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1% to 2,771.88. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.1% to 24,803.59, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,480.49.
WORLD
WDBO

Markets point sharply higher on Russia-Ukraine optimism

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. markets headed for a sharply higher open Tuesday after Russia said that some troops would be returning to military bases, though it didn't specifically say the troops pulling back were part of those amassed on Ukraine's border. Investors viewed Russia's muddled announcement...
MARKETS
Metro International

DuPont reports higher profit on strong electronics demand, boosts dividend

(Reuters) – Industrial materials maker DuPont on Tuesday reported a higher adjusted profit in the fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, flagging strong demand in its key end markets such as electronics. The company’s adjusted net income rose to $557 million, or $1.08 per share, in...
BUSINESS
Vox

The Russia-Ukraine crisis, explained

Russia has gathered as many as 130,000 troops along parts of the Ukrainian border — an act of aggression that could spiral into the largest military conflict on European soil in decades. The Kremlin appears to be making all the preparations for war: moving more military equipment, medical units,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

98K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy