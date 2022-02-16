ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.02.2022

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.02.2022. Espoo, Finland – On 16 February 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:. Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*. XHEL265,8315.07. CEUX9555.04. AQEU3,2145.05. TQEX00.00. Total270,0005.07. * Rounded to two...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Nokia launches first phase of share buyback program worth €300M

The repurchases will start on Feb.14, 2022 and end by Dec.22, 2022. The maximum number of shares that can be repurchased under the first phase of the program is 275M shares corresponding to ~5 % of the total number of Nokia shares. J. |. Good timing. Lower shareprice means more...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Ammo authorizes up to $30M in share repurchase program

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) trades 2.2% higher premarket after its board authorized a share repurchase program for up to $30M of its outstanding common stock. The program is expected to commence post the public disclosure of Q3 results. YTD, the stock has lost 18.2%; current share repurchase program represents 6% of its...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nokia to launch equivalent of up to $342 million in stock repurchases

Shares of Nokia Corp. rose 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the Finland-based network infrastructure company said it plans to start buying back up to EUR300 million ($341.8 million) of its stock on Feb. 14 at the earliest. The "first phase" of the company's buyback plan, which is part of a previously announced two-year EUR600 million buyback program, will end by Dec. 22, 2022. "The purpose of the repurchases is to optimize Nokia's capital structure through the reduction of capital," the company said in a statement. The U.S.-listed stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P: 500 has eased 3.1%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia Corporation#European Union#Isin Fi0009000681#Eur#Board Of Directors#Treasury#Bnp#Nokia Bell Labs#Nokia Investor Relations
Benzinga

Ryder Enters $300M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase $300 million of its common stock. The company is funding the share repurchases under the ASR with existing cash resources. The company will receive an initial delivery of ~3.1...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Newell announces $375 million share repurchase program after divestiture of connected home business

Newell Brands Inc. NWL, +3.35% announced Monday that it has sold its connected home and security business to Resideo Technologies, Inc. , a connected home company that specializes in products like thermostats, humidifiers and security systems. Newell's connected home and security business includes the First Alert and BRK brands. Gross proceeds from the deal are expected to be $593 million. As a result of the deal, Newell has approved a $375 million share repurchase program. The deal is expected to be neutral for Newell's 2022 earnings per share. Newell's other brands include Rubbermaid, Coleman outdoor gear and Calphalon cookware. Newell stock rose 2.6% in Monday premarket trading, but is down 18.4% over the last year. Resideo stock is down 6.7% for the past 12 months. And the S&P 500 index.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

GoDaddy launches $3B in share repurchase plan, to launch $750M in ASR in 1Q22

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) announced a $3B share repurchase plan, with the intent to launch a $750M accelerated share repurchase (ASR) in 1Q22. The shares trading 5.8% higher premarket after the company Q4 EPS & revenue beat estimates. YTD, the stock lost 12.6% while current share repurchase plan forms 24% of its...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Barrick Gold's stock gains after earnings beat, raised dividend and new $1 billion share repurchase program

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the gold miner reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, set a $1.0 billion stock buyback program and raised its dividend. Net earnings rose to $726 million, or 41 cents a share, from the $685 million, or 39 cents a share, reported a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 30 cents. Revenue grew 0.9% to $3.31 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $3.20 billion, while cost of sales rose 5.0% to $1.91 billion. The realized gold price...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

HPF: Preferred Shares And Corporate Bonds CEF

HPF is a closed-end fund with a collateral pool that contains a mix of preferred shares and corporate bonds. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) is a closed-end fund focusing on preferred stocks and preferred convertible securities. The fund has a high level of income as its primary objective followed by capital preservation. The vehicle aims to invest at least 50% of the fund holdings in investment grade securities and currently has banks and utilities as its highest exposures. The fund has a fairly low 0.41 Sharpe ratio (5-year measurement window) and high standard deviation of 15.78. On a total return basis, the fund shows a modest 3-year trailing total return of 4.71% and a 5-year trailing total return of 6.27%. The fund currently has a 7.66% dividend yield and a 61% allocation to preferred securities, the rest being invested in corporate bonds. HPF has a very high sensitivity to credit spreads, having seen a decade's worth of returns wiped-out in the Covid market melt-down. After trading at a premium to NAV during 2021 due to investors clamoring for yield, the fund is now finally trading flat to NAV but on a descending price trend due to the Fed tightening. With a high fee of 2.35%, the fund has trailed in the past five years the benchmark in the preferred space, namely Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred And Income Securities Fund Inc (FFC). With a modest return profile, high fees, and cyclical behavior, the fund is only to be bought on substantial credit spread widening. We expect the move higher in rates this year to continue to negatively affect HPF and are projecting a flat total return performance. If you are a holder of the fund, we would cut allocation in half, while a retail investor looking to allocate cash to the sector would do well to purchase only after another -7% leg down in the market price of the fund. We hence rate it a Hold as it stands.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Albemarle Corporation Shares Are Falling

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. Albemarle reported quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.99 by 2%. The company reported quarterly sales of $894.20 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $894.47 million. This is a 2% increase over sales of $879.15 million the same period last year.
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy