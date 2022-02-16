Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.02.2022

HPF is a closed-end fund with a collateral pool that contains a mix of preferred shares and corporate bonds. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) is a closed-end fund focusing on preferred stocks and preferred convertible securities. The fund has a high level of income as its primary objective followed by capital preservation. The vehicle aims to invest at least 50% of the fund holdings in investment grade securities and currently has banks and utilities as its highest exposures. The fund has a fairly low 0.41 Sharpe ratio (5-year measurement window) and high standard deviation of 15.78. On a total return basis, the fund shows a modest 3-year trailing total return of 4.71% and a 5-year trailing total return of 6.27%. The fund currently has a 7.66% dividend yield and a 61% allocation to preferred securities, the rest being invested in corporate bonds. HPF has a very high sensitivity to credit spreads, having seen a decade's worth of returns wiped-out in the Covid market melt-down. After trading at a premium to NAV during 2021 due to investors clamoring for yield, the fund is now finally trading flat to NAV but on a descending price trend due to the Fed tightening. With a high fee of 2.35%, the fund has trailed in the past five years the benchmark in the preferred space, namely Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred And Income Securities Fund Inc (FFC). With a modest return profile, high fees, and cyclical behavior, the fund is only to be bought on substantial credit spread widening. We expect the move higher in rates this year to continue to negatively affect HPF and are projecting a flat total return performance. If you are a holder of the fund, we would cut allocation in half, while a retail investor looking to allocate cash to the sector would do well to purchase only after another -7% leg down in the market price of the fund. We hence rate it a Hold as it stands.

