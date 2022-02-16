ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigerian Bobsledder Simidele Adeagbo Alleges Gender Discrimination at Beijing Olympics

By Dia Gill
 4 days ago
Nigerian monobob and skeleton competitor Simidele Adeagbo has alleged that the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) is guilty of gender discrimination in allocating spots to men and women at the Beijing Olympics. In the monobob, women are...

BBC

Tesla sued over alleged racial discrimination

Tesla is being sued for alleged racial discrimination and harassment by a California regulator which claims the electric carmaker operates "a racially segregated workplace". The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) said it had received "hundreds of complaints" from workers at the Fremont factory. Tesla called the lawsuit...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Sun

Report clears regents of gender discrimination, cites unprofessional behavior

Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 | 12:48 p.m. An investigation into allegations of gender discrimination by two ranking members of the Nevada Board of Regents against Chancellor Melody Rose found insufficient proof of legal violations, according to a just-released report. But the investigation uncovered evidence of unprofessional behavior, including possible ethics...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Great Britain Stripped of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Medal Over Doping Rule Violation

Nearly two years later, Great Britain is being stripped of a silver medal for the men’s 4x100m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics over a doping violation. Sprinter CJ Ujah tested positive for ostarine and S-23, both prohibited substances, after the race, the Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) said. Ujah didn’t challenge the rule violation, but he did argue that he didn’t “knowingly or intentionally [dope], suggesting that the source of the prohibited substances could have been the ingestion of a contaminated supplement.” The CAS ADD’s sole arbitrator maintained that “to her comfortable satisfaction, that an anti-doping rule violation had been committed.” Ujah released a solemn statement on the decision: “I accept the decision issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport today with sadness…I sincerely regret that this has inadvertently led to the forfeiture of the men’s 4x100m relay team’s Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.”
SPORTS
Reuters

Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser reports zero new COVID-19 cases on Feb 20

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee on Monday said zero new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 20, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website. Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing. Our Standards:...
SPORTS
Simidele Adeagbo
KIRO 7 Seattle

At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

BEIJING — (AP) — Warnings to use disposable "burner" phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve...
TECHNOLOGY
