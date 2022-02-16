Nigerian Bobsledder Simidele Adeagbo Alleges Gender Discrimination at Beijing Olympics

Nearly two years later, Great Britain is being stripped of a silver medal for the men’s 4x100m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics over a doping violation. Sprinter CJ Ujah tested positive for ostarine and S-23, both prohibited substances, after the race, the Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) said. Ujah didn’t challenge the rule violation, but he did argue that he didn’t “knowingly or intentionally [dope], suggesting that the source of the prohibited substances could have been the ingestion of a contaminated supplement.” The CAS ADD’s sole arbitrator maintained that “to her comfortable satisfaction, that an anti-doping rule violation had been committed.” Ujah released a solemn statement on the decision: “I accept the decision issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport today with sadness…I sincerely regret that this has inadvertently led to the forfeiture of the men’s 4x100m relay team’s Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO