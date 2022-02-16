ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

 4 days ago

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers.

The Washington Wizards will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but they will still be without their new star player.

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards recently got Porzingis in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, but the former All-Star has yet to make his debut with his new team.

Prior to playing for the Mavericks for the last three seasons he had began his career with the New York Knicks as the fourth overall pick in 2015.

In 2018, he made the All-Star game with the Knicks, and then in 2019 they traded him to Dallas.

The fit with Luka Doncic on the Mavs just never seemed to reach its full potential.

IN THIS ARTICLE
