Scene 2 Seen Podcast: 'Archive 81' Actor Mamoudou Athie Discusses His Growing Status As A Scream King In The Horror Genre

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
On this episode we have the talented Mamoudou Athie , He has a varied body of work including The Get Down , The Unicorn Store from Netflix and Amazon’s horror film Black Box . Athie also stars along side Kristen Stewart in the science fiction horror film Underwater , and will appear in Jurassic World: Dominion which debuts in theaters this year.

The actor is currently starring in the Netflix horror series Archive 81 , which follows archivist Dan Turner (Athie) who takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. He finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

The story originates from a podcast of the same name launched in 2018 and ran for three seasons. It describes itself as a fiction podcast about horror, cities, and the subconscious. Co-creators Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell serve as co-producers on the Netflix series.

During the discussion we talk about working on Archive 81 , his process for choosing roles, and (since he’s starred in a significant amount of horror content), about his growing status as a scream king.

