Suryakumar Yadav takes India to victory over West Indies in first T20I of three-match series

Popping champagne bottles after a win is a common ritual in cricket and goes hand in hand with lifting the trophy. When Australia beat rivals England in the Ashes, the most prestigious trophy for the country, played were ready with their champagne bottles and photographers at the ready to capture the winning moment at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval. When Pat Cummins, the Australian cricket captain looked around, he realized one of his teammates missing from the group — Usman Khawaja. He is the first Muslim cricketer to play for Australia, and he played a crucial role in helping Australia win the series but had stepped away from his teammates to avoid getting sprayed with alcohol, which went against his religious beliefs, reported The Indian Express.

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO