ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Suryakumar Yadav takes India to victory over West Indies in first T20I of three-match series

By Sky Sports
SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 31-year-old was unbeaten as he hit five fours and a six to rescue India from a precarious 95-3. He put on 48 off 26 balls with Venkatesh Iyer (24 not out) to seal the game with seven balls to spare. That was after Nicholas Pooran scored 61 off...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

Venkatesh Iyer's positivity rubbed onto me during first T20I, says Suryakumar Yadav

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 17 (ANI): India batter Suryakumar Yadav said that Venkatesh Iyer's positivity was great to see and the positive energy rubbed onto him during the chase against West Indies in the first T20I. Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul was backed up by quality knocks by Rohit Sharma...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Match Preview + Fantasy Picks

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Eden Gardens. After getting whitewashed in the ODI series, it is time to hit back to the Windies side with the T20I series. Some serious changes needed to be made in the Indian side as their batter failed to make big scores in the ODIs. With T20I World Cup ahead this year, both teams will be looking to play their best possible 11 in the game.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuzvendra Chahal
Person
Seal
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Roston Chase
Person
Rishabh Pant
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Kyle Mayers
Person
Akeal Hosein
Person
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Person
Ishan Kishan
Person
Suryakumar Yadav
Person
Rovman Powell
Person
Venkatesh Iyer
Person
Deepak Chahar
Person
Ravi Bishnoi
Person
Kieron Pollard
Person
Fabian Allen
BBC

T20 World Cup qualifiers: Ireland slump to 18-run defeat by UAE in opener

UAE 157-5 (20 overs): Aravind 97*; Young 2-34 Ireland 139-9 (20 over): Stirling 32, Tucker 25; Meiyappan 3-16 Ireland's T20 World Cup qualifying campaign got off to a losing start as they once again succumbed to spin bowling in an 18-run defeat by the UAE. Chasing 158, Paul Stirling and...
WORLD
Reuters

India unlikely to field cricket teams in Hangzhou Asiad

NEW DELHI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Cricket will make a comeback at the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this year but India, the game's financial engine, is unlikely to field teams owing to existing commitments. Few expected India's men's team to compete in the September Games risking injury to the...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Indies#Overs#Second T20#Indian#W Indies
BBC

European Cricket League: Griffins secure top-three place despite narrow loss

Guernsey champions Griffins have made the top three of their group in the European Cricket League despite a narrow defeat in their final game. They beat Bulgarian champions Indo-Bulgarian by eight wickets in the first of their two matches on Wednesday as they reached their target of 108 with three balls to spare.
WORLD
The Independent

Victoria, Australia in pole position to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victoria is in pole position to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games after discussions were opened with the Australian state about holding the quadrennial event Down Under for the second time in eight years.An announcement by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Tuesday revealed an exclusive dialogue period had been entered between the governing body, the south eastern Australia state and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).CGA and the Government will now draw up a Games submission with Birmingham in England the venue for this year’s edition after the tournament in 2018 was hosted by the Gold Coast.Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria, said:...
TENNIS
newschain

Canada draw is ‘great lesson’ for England ahead of Euros, says Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman is confident her England team will learn a valuable lesson ahead of their Euro 2022 finals campaign after they were pegged back by Olympic champions Canada. Wiegman’s side deservedly led 1-0 at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium on Thursday evening as they dominated the Canadians in the first half of their opening Arnold Clark Cup fixture, but they ultimately had to make do with a 1-1 draw after the visitors showed their class after the break.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
BBC

Hockey Women's World Cup 2022: England & Ireland learn pool opponents

Ireland have been drawn in the same group as the Netherlands at the 2022 Women's World Cup, giving them a chance to avenge their 2018 final defeat. The Irish, who were surprise runners-up four years ago, also play Germany and Chile in Pool A. England are third in the world...
WORLD
Upworthy

Australian captain lauded for putting away champagne to include Muslim teammate in celebrations

Popping champagne bottles after a win is a common ritual in cricket and goes hand in hand with lifting the trophy. When Australia beat rivals England in the Ashes, the most prestigious trophy for the country, played were ready with their champagne bottles and photographers at the ready to capture the winning moment at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval. When Pat Cummins, the Australian cricket captain looked around, he realized one of his teammates missing from the group — Usman Khawaja. He is the first Muslim cricketer to play for Australia, and he played a crucial role in helping Australia win the series but had stepped away from his teammates to avoid getting sprayed with alcohol, which went against his religious beliefs, reported The Indian Express.
WORLD
SkySports

Andy Murray crashes out of Qatar Open after straight-sets loss against Roberto Bautista Agut

Andy Murray has been knocked out of the Qatar Open after suffering one of the heaviest defeats of his career against Roberto Bautista Agut in Doha. Murray - a two-time winner in Doha - began the week with an impressive win over Taro Daniel, avenging his loss against the Japanese player in the Australian Open, but was outplayed by a dominant Bautista Agut on Wednesday evening.
TENNIS
SkySports

Rugby Championship: South Africa to remain in competition until 2025

South Africa will continue to play in the Rugby Championship until 2025, the organiser SANZAAR has announced. The move ends speculation the Springboks were planning to leave the southern hemisphere championship, which also features New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, and join the Six Nations set-up. "The pandemic has created a...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Pakistan head coach backs struggling captain Babar

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has backed the leadership qualities of all-format captain Babar Azam ahead of next month’s historic home series against Australia. Babar has captained Karachi Kings to eight consecutive Twenty20 loses in the Pakistan Super League and has scored only two half-centuries....
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy